Property agents must comply with relevant laws

We refer to Ms Ng Poh Leng's letter (Protect landlords and tenants from unscrupulous real estate agents, Sept 16).

The Council for Estate Agencies (CEA) takes a serious view of property agents who do not act responsibly and professionally.

Under CEA's Code of Ethics and Professional Client Care (CEPCC), property agents must abide by the relevant laws that apply to property transactions, and are obliged to protect and promote the interests of their clients.

These include the rules and regulations on the letting out of HDB flats. CEA will not hesitate to take disciplinary actions against agents who breach the CEPCC.

CEA has contacted Ms Ng to understand the details of her case for our investigation.

Chan Kwok Cheong

Director (Investigation and Inspection)

Council for Estate Agencies