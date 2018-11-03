Proper rest crucial for injured workers

It is imperative that an injured worker be given sufficient leave to recover (MCs for injured workers: Err on the side of caution; Nov 1).

A worker's medical condition will improve with proper rest, which would be beneficial to his well-being and his contribution to the company.

Granting of medical leave should be commensurate with the medical condition of the injured worker.

It is lamentable that some doctors refrain from granting adequate medical leave to injured workers because of their desire to maintain good business relationships with employers.

This not only denies workers sufficient leave, but could have more serious consequences, including the inability of the worker to file compensation claims under the Work Injury Compensation Act.

A medically unfit worker could also be prone to more accidents and this could hinder productivity even more.

There have been cases where workers dare not raise a whimper about inadequate medical leave as they fear repercussions from their employers, including the termination of their employment contract.

Hence, doctors can play an important part by being fair and granting sufficient medical leave to those who really need it.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng