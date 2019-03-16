Promotion, relegation will push players to perform at their best

A robust challenging football league must have promotion and relegation consequences to add to its life cycle (Start promotion, relegation in S'pore Premier League, by Mr Ivan Goh, March 11).

This will encourage the uppermost clubs to strive hard to remain in the top-tier league and not get demoted, and the second-tier clubs to aim for promotion to the top-tier league.

Such a system would spur competitiveness in the two tiers and eliminate the complacency arising from being permanently locked in one tier. This probably spelt the demise of the former S-League.

With a promotion and relegation system, the top two teams of the second-tier league could be promoted and the two bottom-placed teams of the first tier could be demoted. Or, a play-off between these four teams could be held to decide which teams should be included in the first tier.

This will create a situation of competitiveness, where every club has the opportunity to get into the top league. Players will be more motivated to perform at the top tier, where visibility and publicity would be more pronounced. Sponsors would also be more inclined to support a club that has the chance of promotion to a higher level.

If there is no concept of promotion or demotion, players are unlikely to be motivated to perform at their best.

George Pasqual