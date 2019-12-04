Forum: Project will help raise wages and is long overdue

I believe that the job clustering project aims to gauge the feasibility of job clustering using cleaning, gardening and security as a starting point, rather than being targeted at senior citizens (Study impact of job clustering on older workers, Nov 27).

In today's competitive business world, job clustering enables the development of portable skill sets, the mapping of talent and the creation of diverse career pathways for workers to meet industrial demands.

In fact, job clustering could also be carried out in other sectors, such as healthcare, technology, real estate and hospitality, to enhance employees' career paths and increase productivity and wages.

The drive is overdue in our quest for productivity enhancement and better talent management.

Ong Kim Bock