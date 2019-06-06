Process not complicated, cost not prohibitive

All government restructured hospitals are already equipped with a central air-conditioning system (Air-con in subsidised wards a necessity, by Madam Lily Ong, June 3). So to extend air-conditioning to subsidised wards would not be complicated and the cost not prohibitive.

A conducive environment hastens a patient's recovery and discharge, freeing the bed for another patient's use. This is vital as it has been reported that hospital patients had to wait for beds to become available, especially in subsidised wards.

Tommy Lee