Process not complicated, cost not prohibitive

Published
4 min ago

All government restructured hospitals are already equipped with a central air-conditioning system (Air-con in subsidised wards a necessity, by Madam Lily Ong, June 3). So to extend air-conditioning to subsidised wards would not be complicated and the cost not prohibitive.

A conducive environment hastens a patient's recovery and discharge, freeing the bed for another patient's use. This is vital as it has been reported that hospital patients had to wait for beds to become available, especially in subsidised wards.

Tommy Lee

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 06, 2019, with the headline 'Process not complicated, cost not prohibitive'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content