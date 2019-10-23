Problem with tickets issued

We would like to extend our apologies to Ms Joanne Pereira and her friends for the inconvenience on the Brazil-Senegal match day (Ticketing fiasco reflects badly on Sports Hub, Oct 17).

As the event hirer held a flash sale prior to match day, a decision was made to upgrade those who had already purchased their tickets for seats on Level 4.

It was our desire to bring them closer to the action.

To facilitate the reallocation of seats, reception desks were set up at three gates to help with the process of scanning the tickets in hand and issuing new tickets for ticket holders who were upgraded.

This augured well for the ticket holders who were upgraded.

We did encounter an issue with the tickets held by Ms Pereira's party of 17, and we apologise that she had to wait while we scanned the tickets, reallocated her party of 17 and reissued the new tickets.

We hope that the explanation offered will give Ms Pereira a better understanding of the circumstances and hope to welcome her back to the stadium soon.

Jacqueline Lui

Manager, Client Experience

Weber Shandwick