Problem disposing of gas canisters

Users of gas canisters face a disposal problem when they decide to stop using them.

The suppliers or distributors are very reluctant to collect the canisters.

Their excuses are varied - some insist they did not supply the canisters or the person who supplied the gas had resigned.

I think it is very odd for them to come up with these excuses as we had been buying gas from them for years.

Sometimes, the distributors or suppliers are willing to take back the canisters but at a fraction of the deposit and only after much persuasion.

Giving the canisters away is not a good solution, as the next person will still face the same problem.

We do not have the means or facilities to dispose of the canisters properly, as some canisters may still have remnants of gas and may pose a danger to the public.

The distributors or suppliers should be required to take back the canisters at the price of the deposit.

Seah Moh An