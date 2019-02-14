Probe Hyflux's past operations

Published
42 min ago

Despite the two town hall meetings with stakeholders facilitated by the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) recently, many relevant questions regarding Hyflux's past operations and financial performance were not answered satisfactorily.

Hence, it is heartening to read that Sias has followed up with a letter and a list of questions to Hyflux's board of directors (Hyflux queried over CEO's remuneration, Feb 11).

Many mom-and-pop investors have poured their money and life savings into perpetual securities after being enamoured with Hyflux's earlier performance and public pronouncements.

In the light of the many unanswered questions, the relevant authorities should initiate an investigation into Hyflux's past operations and financial performance.

In addition, the restructuring process should not be allowed to proceed till the investigations are completed.

Vincent Khoo

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 14, 2019, with the headline 'Probe Hyflux's past operations'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content