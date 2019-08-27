Proactive projects key to Singapore's survival

Singapore faces water, food and energy security challenges. While we have tackled water security very well, we have not achieved 100 per cent self-sufficiency yet.

We need the same resources to tackle other security issues.

Factory-grown vegetables, as in indoor farming, and laboratory-or factory-grown meat (vegan meat) are now viable.

Singapore should put in more resources to develop high-tech, high-volume automated food production. Imagine a 50-storey building growing vegetables or meat in Singapore.

These are proactive projects which will be key to our survival and may even transform Singapore into a food-exporting country.

Government foresight in setting directions and schemes is important.

Yeoh Keng Loo