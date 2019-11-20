Privilege of employing live-in help comes with responsibility

I was aghast to read Mr Lim Ang Yong's letter (Rules on foreign domestic workers need dose of reality, Nov 18).

In most other developed countries, the employment of foreign domestic workers is an extremely uncommon occurrence, limited mainly to diplomats or the extremely well-heeled.

For the vast majority, caring for children and doing household chores are not outsourced to foreign workers.

The privilege of being able to employ foreign domestic helpers as live-in help must come with the responsibility of having to provide adequate care for them.

This extends to the provision of the most basic standards of healthcare, food and lodging, as well as the costs associated with that.

Nutritious food does not need to equate to expensive food or luxurious cuisine. Families struggling to provide sufficient nutrition for themselves, which Mr Lim pointed to, should focus on caring for themselves and not take on the additional financial burden of having to hire and provide for a foreign domestic helper.

The lack of resources can never be an excuse for not providing for a fellow human being.

Surely the right to access adequate nutrition for fellow human beings who live and work with us, some devoting decades of their lives caring for our own families, should be a given and not be up for debate?

Liew Chin Wen