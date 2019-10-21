Pricing transparency important to Club Med

Transparency in pricing is an important principle to us here at Club Med (Sweet online booking deals leave bitter taste, Oct 17).

Our booking platforms and call centres outline the terms and conditions of our promotions to all our customers, and we will continue our commitment to discharge our obligation to all consumers by ensuring clarity of pricing and offerings.

We commit to a full review of how prices are accurately expressed and ensure we continue to clearly make known terms and conditions at the point of booking.

Families are core to our business and it has always been our goal to make it easy and affordable for families with children to enjoy their vacation.

Vijay Sharma

General Manager of South-east Asia

Club Med South-east Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Emerging Markets and India)