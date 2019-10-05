Preventing sexual offences before they happen

Yet another day, yet another offence of a sexual nature (Yale-NUS suspends student charged with filming upskirt and shower videos of women on campus; ST Online, Oct 3).

Although stiff punishments can serve as a deterrent against sex offences they do not address the problem at the root.

In general, offenders do not think twice about punishments when carrying out their offences. Every offender thinks he or she will not get caught.

The question we should be asking is how we can reach out to these people before they turn these urges into offences that hurt and damage innocent people.

For example, Germany has an initiative known as Dunkelfeld (which means dark field - German literature uses this term for unreported offences). It was established in Berlin in 2005 and has more than 10 centres.

The project runs advertisements that ask: "Do you like children more than you would like to?", to encourage paedophiles to come forward anonymously and help them to "not become an offender".

By now, we should realise that the level of education is not a barometer of one's behaviour.

Singapore could try the German approach and have a campaign to encourage people to seek help anonymously, with no fear of shame and repercussion, to neutralise any anti-social behaviour that will hurt their fellow citizens.

Douglas Chow