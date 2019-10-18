Pressure cooker life is one's own doing

The issues and problems people face daily in society could lead to them living in a pressure cooker society - I will agree with that but I do not think all these should be a reason for bad behaviour (Pressure cooker society results in bad behaviour, Oct 15).

The danger of accepting such reasons for our bad behaviour is that it will become a norm, which could lead to us destroying our own society and country.

With technology advancements and globalisation, it is inevitable that we live in a very fast-moving and competitive world. Everyone would try to get ahead of one another. If we choose to join the race in getting the latest gadgets, a bigger car or house, choose the most luxurious travel, eat at the best restaurant in town, we create pressure on ourselves unknowingly.

We choose the kind of lifestyle and make decisions for our own life, and no one should be blamed for the outcome.

Being tolerant and gracious towards others will set us apart from the rest of the world and could even be a competitive advantage. So let's not use our personal challenges to determine how we treat others, and together we can build a more gracious society.

Steven Lim