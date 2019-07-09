President's initiative sets new, welcome focus on cohesion

I read about the recently held international conference on cohesive societies, an idea mooted by the President of Singapore (Hold cohesiveness conference more often, Halimah urges, July 7).

What a positive initiative! It made me think of Bhutan, a country much smaller than Singapore, which put forward the notion of Gross National Happiness instead of gross domestic product (GDP) as the sole measure of a country's prosperity.

Today, GDP is regarded as only one among a raft of metrics to measure a country's well-being. Now social development, healthcare, education and so on are also looked at, to arrive at a better picture of overall national flourishing.

Singapore, with its strong cohesion in the political, social, cultural and many other spheres, is certainly a good place to live in, and it works tirelessly to foster peace and coexistence despite its multicultural and multi-religious makeup, touting such diversity as a strength.

Kudos to President Halimah Yacob for seeing the increased peace and happiness this can bring. I hope this Singapore initiative gives the world a new paradigm to measure not just national stability but also the social resilience and contentment of those who live here, and promotes a strong sense of becoming a more caring and compassionate nation.

In an era when more and more of us are living in "silos", amid our own echo chambers created by social media, this ideal can inspire residents to share more of their lives with those they don't know, and to work towards a greater sense of neighbourliness, embodying the famous kampung spirit of Singapore.

We are all joined together by our common humanity, after all. I conclude by quoting President Halimah's prescient and moving words: "Only a cohesive society built upon mutual trust can harness the strength of its diversity, so that its people can build a better future. And this trust has to begin with a discourse anchored on cohesion, not division; on unity, not discord; on respect, not distrust; and on building bridges and common spaces, not walls and watchtowers."

May Singapore show the world this new path, with different, more inclusive priorities.

Tara Hasnain