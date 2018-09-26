President Halimah's impressive first year

I would like to congratulate President Halimah Yacob on her outstanding performance during her first year in office (President with a common touch; Sept 14).

I especially applaud her for introducing Picnic@Istana, which warmly welcomed children from the Dyslexia Association of Singapore to the grounds of the Istana.

Certainly, this approach to include all regardless of one's background or abilities, especially the vulnerable among us, has become a hallmark of her first year in office.

This year, I had a special meet-and-greet session with Madam Halimah during the Istana Heritage Gallery Challenge. Her first question to me was: "How do you think we can improve this place (Istana Heritage Gallery)?"

Although it was a simple question, I saw her enthusiasm for wanting to improve and develop. It also showed how she was open to talking and listening to people.

Koon Wei Pheng, 14

Secondary 2 student