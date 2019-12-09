Prawning can be made more humane

While other viewers were busy "love-hating" the participants of Netflix reality show Singapore Social for not even speaking Singlish, I was more concerned with the prawning scene in the first episode.

Two participants used live worms, which were cut to pieces while still alive, as bait for prawning. The prawns they caught were then, while still alive, salted, skewered and placed on a fire before being eaten.

As a veterinarian, I am trained to be an advocate for animals, and could not stand watching worms and prawns tortured on screen for the sake of a leisurely pastime.

While scientists may still be divided on whether invertebrates and shellfish feel pain, one does not need science to empathise with another living creature.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has a position statement on the humane slaughter of prawns which states: "Put the prawn into a refrigerator or freezer at below 4 deg C. This should be done until the prawn is insensible... Death will usually occur at -15 deg C. However, it is best to reduce the temperature slowly, so that the prawn does not go into shock. The prawn should then be humanely killed by rapidly cutting through the centre line of the head and tail."

I would like to suggest some simple changes to make prawning a more merciful pursuit.

First, stop providing live worms as an option for bait.

Second, let customers exchange their live catch for prawns that have been humanely killed.

Eating animals is a personal decision, but the least we can do is to exercise compassion when making choices about our pastimes.

Christina Tee (Dr)