Posters' price-tag approach not appropriate

Using a price tag to frame a punishment to deter crime is clearly inappropriate.

Price tags are used commercially to indicate the cost of products. We all look at price tags to determine the value of the product.

Putting a price tag on molestation likens the victim to an object on a store shelf. The poster does not say that this act is wrong, only that it is expensive (Police defend anti-molestation posters after Aware criticism, Nov 18).

While there is a price to pay for the crimes we commit, tagging the price on a crime could lead to misinterpretation.

You can't put a price tag on the safety of women.

When the focus of a crime prevention message is on deterrence, it has to be meaningful to create impact.

It has to resonate well with both the purported victim and the potential perpetrator. And, in the case of the latest anti-molestation posters, it did not deliver the intention unambiguously.

The Singapore Police Force and the parties it collaborates with have to be more mindful in curating representations in their graphic design to highlight objectives.

After all, we are all in it to prevent crime and not create controversy.

Chow Kok Fai