Positioning Singapore for growth

It's about time we stopped referring to our "city-state" as a "constraint" so as to prevent the self-fulfilling prophecy from potentially limiting our growth (Growing rapport in leadership transition, May 4).

Size is not destiny. However, the size of our dreams can shape and influence our future.

More so in the fourth industrial revolution, where winners will likely be those who are able, agile and adaptable. In this regard, size can be an advantage.

For example, according to the United Nations, 68 per cent of the world's population is projected to live in urban areas by 2050.

Singapore can position itself as - and work towards being - a model, test bed, service provider and education hub for managing and improving quality of life in urban areas.

We can also develop core competence in running other critical success factors of the new economy. These factors can help Singapore break out of its physical and other limitations. They include research and development of advanced technology, data analytics, cyber security, banking and financial systems, talent management and development, and innovations in legislation and other regulatory measures.

The good news is that achieving success in these factors is not necessarily a function of a country's size, wealth and might.

Therefore, besides being "Asia 101", there are no reasons why Singapore cannot aspire to become the headquarters for global businesses and other influential organisations (S'pore can play 'Asia 101' role for firms: DPM Heng, May 4).

Patrick Liew Siow Gian (Dr)