Poor access for wheelchair-users at Raffles Place

Last week, I had to get from the platform level of Raffles Place MRT station to the street level in a wheelchair.

After taking a lift from the platform level, I was almost stuck at the massive Basement 1 level. Almost every exit ended at a staircase or escalator.

When I tried asking shop staff for directions, most of them said there was no lift available.

Finally, one kind woman told me to use the Republic Plaza exit, which involved me having to go through a maze of construction work and partitions before getting to the lift.

What a relief I felt when I saw Clifford Centre right across D'Almeida Street.

But the battle was still not won yet.

I had to go on a merry-go-round journey to find an accessible route as I encountered curbs everywhere.

Unlike Housing Board estates, which have ramps at almost every block, the area surrounding Raffles Place MRT, which has many towering commercial buildings, has poor access for wheelchair-users.

I urge the Land Transport Authority to look into the matter.

Lee Hwee Teck