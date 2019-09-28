Policies must proactively support caregivers

Burnout refers to extreme exhaustion and a prolonged period of stress due to a variety of factors that may be workplace-related or external. The consequences are lack of sleep, high blood pressure, digestion issues, negativity and irritability. Workers may suffer from a double whammy of workplace and caregiver burnout.

Last year, a study published by Rehalto in Europe found that 50 per cent of the employees surveyed who were on sick leave were caregivers. Such a scenario may be more prevalent in ageing populations, as caregiving by working family members would be the norm.

The recommendations made by the Association of Women for Action and Research following a study involving interviews with 22 family caregivers and 22 care sector stakeholders (Call to support caregivers of elderly family members, Sept 19) are very timely, and deserve the urgent attention of policymakers.

Findings from studies conducted over the past 18 years on family caregiving issues have pointed to the need for government policies to proactively support caregivers, especially those from low-income groups.

Many Singaporeans are hopeful that the Caregiver Support Action Plan, announced earlier this year by the Ministry of Health, will be implemented in a reasonable and humane way. The Home Caregiving Grant should be implemented fairly to help financially strapped families who bravely continue caring for their loved ones, whether they are physically or mentally challenged.

Caregivers need all types of support - physical, financial, psychological, social and even spiritual. This is where social service agencies, cooperatives such as the Silver Caregivers Cooperative, and the Government complement one another.

When family caregivers provide spousal and filial support, the younger generations also learn family values through observation.

This intergenerational value transmission has long-term impact. In a qualitative study on the impact of family caregiving on grandchildren, it was found that qualities such as empathy, adaptability, sacrifice and resilience were inculcated.

If primary caregivers are supported by other family members, colleagues, the community and the Government, they are less likely to experience burnout and depression.

Kalyani Kirtikar Mehta (Dr)