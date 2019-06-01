PMDs help the elderly stay active for longer

The emphasis to support active mobility and conducive ways to travel is so that both riders and pedestrians can be safer (Dismount zones of little use without enforcement, May 30).

A failure to see that is indicative of a dangerously binary way of viewing the issue. As society evolves, there must be room for compromise and inclusiveness for different segments of the population. A blanket ban cannot be the way forward.

We must also not forget that personal mobility devices (PMDs) benefit an ageing population.

In fact, the elderly need it more than the younger generation does. For example, I live in a mature estate, and I see more seniors using PMDs to get around.

This has allowed them to continue with an active life - going out for meals, meeting friends in nearby areas or even continuing with work.

For example, a popular hawker in my estate shared with me that she had considered retiring recently, as she had lower body aches and it was getting more cumbersome to make the 20-minute walk from her house to her stall daily.

However, with her recent purchase of a PMD, she felt like she had been given a new lease of life and is no longer considering retirement.

There are a lot more benefits than there are drawbacks. I support the Government's approach of education, awareness and some legal enforcement to get everyone to use our walkways harmoniously.

Tan Yi Shu