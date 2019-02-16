Pitfalls of decriminalising attempted suicide

As someone who overcame suicide and is now a passionate advocate for the sanctity of life, I am sad to see suicide being decriminalised in our nation (Do more to help those at risk of suicide, Feb 13).

Suicide is truly a multifaceted and complex issue, and the law should not be excluded from having a deterrent effect on people who see death as the only option in their difficult circumstances.

I gave up the idea of further suicide attempts after police officers gently reminded me that attempting suicide was an offence.

There was no need for the authorities to restrain or prosecute me, for I was cooperative and clearly in distress.

In recent years, I managed to persuade a young foreigner from killing herself just by informing her the offensive nature of suicide in our nation.

Human life is sacred and should not be violated, not even by ourselves.

As someone who once suffered greatly from depression, I found that self-destruction was a way of exerting the last control over my messy life.

My mental illness was a deviant state that nearly robbed me of the abundant life that I am leading now.

However, the strong negative social stigma associated with mental illness and suicide compelled me to seek out alternatives other than death.

The decriminalisation of suicide perpetuates the erroneous message of "my body, my choice".

When it is no longer mandatory to report a suicide attempt, people will stop reporting it as it is not a crime.

Ho Lay Ping (Ms)