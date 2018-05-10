Pioneer generation members benefit from priority queues

We thank Mr Cheng Choon Fei for his feedback (Relook approach to Pioneer Generation lanes at FairPrice outlets; May 5).

Pioneer generation (PG) priority queues were implemented to complement the Pioneer Generation Discount scheme, which aims to honour PG members for their contributions to the nation.

Our front-line employees continue to provide priority service to PG members in these queues and they are also trained to cater to the needs of the elderly.

We also encourage shoppers to display gracious behaviour, such as giving way to seniors, regardless of their PG status.

PG priority queues were created to be flexible in its implementation.

All customers may use the PG priority queues; however, PG members will be accorded priority to move to the front when they present their PG cards.

We have seen many of our PG customers benefit from the shorter waiting times at these queues, and we continue to educate customers on the proper use of PG priority queue lanes through our staff and via in-store notices.

We hope that this community initiative continues to foster a kind and considerate society.

Gerry Lee

Deputy chief executive officer (Head of Channels)

NTUC FairPrice