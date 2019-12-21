Forum: Pink decals let public know an optometrist is available

The Singapore Optometric Association (SOA) appreciates that more Singaporeans are aware of the need for accessible, professional and quality eye care services. (Make it easy to spot optical shops that offer primary eye care services; and Measures taken to strengthen eye care in the community, both Dec 19)

Under current legislation in Singapore, optometrists and opticians are differentiated by their professional registration under the Optometrists and Opticians Board (OOB). As of January 2017, the OOB has issued pink decals that indicate if there is an optometrist practising at the location. This is to help the public be aware of optometric services available.

The role of optometrists as primary eye care providers has long been established in many parts of the world. Likewise in Singapore, optometrists are trained to detect and diagnose a range of eye and vision problems. In addition to prescribing spectacles, contact lenses and low vision aids, there is a long list of conditions that optometrists can identify.

A few examples: dry eyes, eye infections, eye allergies, neurological vision loss, eye misalignments, amblyopia, diabetic eye diseases, degenerations such as cataracts, macular degeneration and glaucoma. Optometrists are also playing an important role in myopia management, which is not only to correct vision but also to retard the progression of myopia.

Some eye conditions require complex treatment, or co-management with medical professionals. Since optometrists are easily accessible to the public seven days a week, they are well-situated to be a referral gateway or as a partner in step-down care for stable conditions.

In view of Singapore's ageing population and a myopia epidemic, SOA advises that the public seek comprehensive eye examination as part of their general healthcare. SOA has been in dialogue with the Ministry of Health to expand the roles of optometrists in the community and we look forward to the ongoing process with MOH in engaging community optometrists to serve the healthcare needs of Singapore.

Chui Wen Juan

Councillor

Singapore Optometric Association