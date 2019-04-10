Phone addiction begins to pose safety risks

Recently, a woman was hit by a taxi while using her mobile phone as she was crossing a busy road (Woman crossing road while on phone hit by taxi, April 8).

It was just a matter of time before this sort of accident happened.

The growing obsession that people have with their mobile phones is quite worrying.

Every day, I witness people lost in their phone conversations while crossing the roads, eating at food centres, going up or down escalators and standing in queues.

In 2017, a child died after a near-drowning at Kallang Basin Swimming Complex because a lifeguard was distracted by his phone (Swimming instructor, lifeguards rapped over death of girl, 6, April 4). It was a very sad and unfortunate incident that should not have happened.

Unless Singaporeans change their mindset on mobile phones and how dependent they are on them, unforeseen mishaps and accidents will continue to happen.

Neo Poh Goon