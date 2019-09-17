Personal data released to counter misinformation

We agree with Mr Loh Kin Poh that the Central Provident Fund Board needs to ensure that CPF members' data is safeguarded (CPF Board needs to ensure secrecy of members' data, Sept 14).

We uphold strictly the Government's data protection standards which are aligned with, if not more stringent than, the requirements of the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA).

For example, we have implemented measures such as Internet surfing separation which are not required in the PDPA. These measures show how seriously the Government takes data protection.

The CPF Board will continue to require high standards in third parties' handling of CPF data, and to prevent disclosure of CPF members' details without appropriate consent.

However, where misleading information is put out, we must be able to provide the public with relevant facts.

Where it is in the public interest, the law allows the CPF Board to release a member's personal details. This approach applies to all public agencies. It helps the public gain a fuller picture of the case and counter the misinformation, both of which are necessary to maintain the trust placed in public agencies.

One such case concerns the recent online post by Mr Michael Toh Thiam Hock. In his post, Mr Toh alleged that his CPF funds had been transferred without authorisation, and that the CPF Board had treated him unfairly by paying him only $15 a month for his retirement expenses. These allegations are untrue.

After careful consideration, the CPF Board provided relevant details of the case to dispel his claims. This is a necessary response to counter deliberate attempts to mislead the public.

The CPF Board addresses close to two million queries from members and employers in person or through the phone, e-mail and written correspondence every year. Members are encouraged to approach the Board for any clarification.

Gregory Chia

Group Director

Policy, Statistics and Research

Central Provident Fund Board