Perils of mass e-mails, use of 'bcc'

The sending of mass e-mails should be banned as it is a breach of personal data and the entire e-mail list could possibly be viewed by all recipients (Personal data of 500 app users revealed accidentally; Aug 14).

Companies should be aware that, in addition to action taken under the Personal Data Protection Act, they are also exposed to the possible damage to their firms' image, regardless of the intention.

If just one person hits the "reply all" button, one can only imagine the nightmare that will ensue.

There is also the possibility that these e-mails may end up in the recipients' spam or junk folder, depriving more legitimate and important e-mails from reaching the recipient's inbox unless he checks his junk folder. Staff sending mass e-mails may also overload the outgoing e-mail server and this will, in turn, affect their colleagues using the same server.

Another issue many people have not realised is the danger of using the "bcc" function when sending e-mails.

Many believe using this function will not disclose to recipients the full list of e-mail addresses that the message was sent to, and thus it is a discreet way to loop someone into a conversation without letting official recipients know that anyone else is in on the thread.

Unfortunately, if a recipient hits "reply all", the message will be sent to all the "bcc" recipients as well. This could turn ugly as one's lack of discretion will be revealed to all.

Address books and e-mails are potential targets from which malicious people and organisations can harvest addresses and use them for criminal purposes, such as to spread dangerous computer viruses or for identity theft.

Cheng Choon Fei