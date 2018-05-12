Performance bond can hurt Indonesian maids' prospects

The Indonesian Embassy's imposition of a performance bond is not only unnecessary but may also result in unwarranted repercussions on Indonesian foreign domestic workers.

Some employers have already expressed to the Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training that the conditions under which the embassy may forfeit the performance bond are not clearly specified.

In view of the lack of clarity, employers said that they may not renew the contract of their existing Indonesian foreign domestic workers or hire one from Indonesia.

As rightly pointed out by the Ministry of Manpower, given the strong protections already in place for foreign domestic workers, the performance bond is really not necessary (New bond for hiring Indonesian maids unnecessary, says MOM; May 9). The comprehensive set of laws and regulations, including the $5,000 security bond required by the MOM, is sufficient to guard foreign domestic workers from errant employers.

Moreover, there are many non-profit organisations that offer free mediation and legal services through which foreign domestic workers and their employers can seek redress on disputes, contractual disagreements and legal issues. We urge the relevant parties involved to work on an amicable solution so that the interest of foreign domestic workers is not compromised.

Seah Seng Choon

President

Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training