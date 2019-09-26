People with disabilities can help ease labour crunch

The Government is lowering the dependency ratio ceiling - the proportion of foreign workers that firms may hire - from 40 per cent to 38 per cent from Jan 1 next year, and to 35 per cent on Jan 1, 2021.

Some organisations are taking steps to comply with the new rules.

United Overseas Bank (UOB), for instance, is collaborating with SG Enable, the Autism Resource Centre, the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore and charity SPD on a new inclusive hiring initiative (UOB in initiative to spur inclusive hiring, July 17).

The bank will link firms with suitable candidates.

UOB has been hiring people with disabilities since 2013 at its Scan Hub, a centre for checking, digitising and archiving customer documents.

The Government should integrate more people with disabilities into the workforce to ensure that our local labour resource is fully utilised.

By fully utilising our only precious resource, which is labour, Singapore can raise overall productivity and depend less on foreign workers.

Valerie Ooi Wen Xin