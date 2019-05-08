People key to staying relevant on global stage

We must focus on people and not jobs as we embrace technology to improve lives (Good jobs for Singaporeans a key focus: DPM Heng, May 5).

With the advent of advanced automation, including artificial intelligence and robotics, jobs will be disrupted, and we need to work together urgently to prepare for the change.

This includes planning for a future where more people are not just unemployed, but unemployable.

In the industrial revolution, machines replaced people in blue-collar jobs, but soon, intelligent machines will displace white-collar workers too.

Consequently, as we transform Singapore's economy from value-adding to value-creation, we are likely to end up with good but fewer jobs. This change requires us to rethink our economic and social policies, including the Workfare subsidy and training, which are built on the premise of low unemployment.

Moving forward, we must make hard choices to disrupt and make economic growth and social inclusion complement each other.

Back in the 1970s, when I read Mr Alvin Toffler's Future Shock, I was worried that too much change was going to happen in a short period of time.

Since then, the pace of change has accelerated but I am now more optimistic about our future because I understand that technological advances have given us the means to tackle many hard challenges.

Today, it is no longer the lack of resources that limits our choices, but it is our reluctance to collaborate and share for fear of losing out.

The way to unblock our mental resistance starts with helping Singaporeans build a shared understanding of the complex problems that affect us, and then design systems that enable us to create the solutions collectively.

This process will not only help us shift away from the silo mentality but also think strategically to harness the forces of partnership and innovation.

People are Singapore's greatest resource, and to stay relevant on the global stage, we must build Singapore not to be the best in the world (which intensifies competition) but the best for the world (to foster collaboration).

Andy Sim Ngee Ho