People give up seats on MRT more often than not

While I agree with Ms Liu I-Chun that we can improve in keeping our neighbourhood clean by not littering, I disagree that it is common for the able-bodied on trains not to give up priority seats (Lack of civic-mindedness apparent in Singapore, Dec 27).

As a regular train commuter, I would say that, nowadays, more often than not, most of the able-bodied commuters do give up their seats to those who need them more, compared with a few years ago. It is also not uncommon to see some who are not in priority seats keep a lookout for, and give up their seats to, the elderly.

I was deeply touched once to see a male commuter, with his own hair almost totally white, giving up his seat to another passenger he deemed to be even more elderly and more in need of a seat.

Yesterday again, on a short trip covering just four stops, I saw an elderly man giving up his seat to a more elderly woman.

And who is to say that those who doze off on trains are feigning it to avoid eye contact? Some may be genuinely suffering from fatigue after work or some illness we are unaware of. For example, some people on flu medication may feel drowsy easily, while others may be shift workers who desperately need some shut-eye.

Lest we become too judgmental of others or too inflexible in our attitudes towards others, I hope we will remind ourselves that being considerate to others in need - whether the young, the seemingly able-bodied or the elderly - is a way of showing graciousness and civic-mindedness.

Low Siew Hua