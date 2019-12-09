Penalise excessive energy wastage

Though smart and efficient, the latest initiatives that involve installing smart meters in all households may not be enough to encourage Singaporeans to reduce energy wastage (Smart meters to help more homes go green, Nov 6).

Households are given detailed and regular reports on their energy consumption. The reports and numbers make our bad habits more apparent, forcing us to reflect on the environmental impact of our actions.

Constant reminders paired with tips and incentives for households could be the solution to bringing about more environmentally friendly behaviour.

In addition, if households are rewarded for environmentally friendly actions, why not punish them for excessive wastage as well?

Lee Hui Ting, 20

Year 2 Undergraduate