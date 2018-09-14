Penal Code review should also cover errant websites

I applaud the proposed changes to the Penal Code (Sexual predators: Protecting minors aged 16 to 18 from sexual exploitation; Sept 10).

However, as a past victim of cyber bullying by a person based overseas, I would like to highlight an area of growing concern that has been overlooked.

A recent case in point is the illegal upskirt videos taken by two boys in a secondary school (Two 16-year-old boys convicted for taking upskirt videos and filming female schoolmates in the shower; The Straits Times Online, Sept 7).

As reported, a number of schoolmates and teachers were affected.

I would like the Penal Code review committee to also study the websites that may have housed and transmitted these videos.

The injustice to victims is perpetuated when such videos and images are spread online. They can be a major source of shame, especially if the victims can be identified.

Can there be an expedient way by which victims can have such illegal images and videos removed?

We are living in a world where the digital universe can magnify a single wrongdoing exponentially and is blind to the age of the transmitter.

Colin Ong Tau Shien