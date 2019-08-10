Pedestrians also need to pay attention when walking

It is true that there have been fires in homes and accidents on pavements due to personal mobility devices (PMDs).

Judging by the number of letters written to the Forum on this topic, however, I see a PMD witch-hunt in the making.

Given that there are about 90,000 registered e-scooters in Singapore, if people expect every single one of them to be piloted by the most civil of angels, then they are bound to be disappointed.

As a pedestrian, I have on multiple occasions nearly been hit by cars, vans and trucks that did not stop for me at zebra crossings.

And thanks to the ubiquitous mobile phone, hardly anyone is looking around as they walk.

In Hawaii, it is illegal to look at a mobile phone when crossing the road.

It is time to educate pedestrians to walk without their faces buried in their phones.

Please don't burn PMD users at the stake.

N. Murali