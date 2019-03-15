Pay housewives a salary

We often emphasise the importance of giving support to caregivers to help them cope with their duties, but full-time housewives generally receive little or no recognition for a thankless and unappreciated job.

The Government should create a policy to make sure these unsung heroes are paid.

Housewives are the backbone of a family-orientated society and an integral part of our economy.

Paying a salary is also a deserved compensation for them because juggling tasks like cleaning, laundry, grocery shopping, cooking, budgeting, running errands, discipline and raising children is not easy. If housewives were to be paid the market rate for their work, the cost would run into hundreds of millions of dollars.

Society should reward its citizens for vital work to some degree because under a capitalist system, the value of goods and services is recognised in financial terms, so a wage would be an acknowledgement of the importance of homemakers.

Housewives as a human capital are a valuable economic resource, without whom our population may be encouraged to be over-reliant on foreign domestic workers.

Cheng Choon Fei