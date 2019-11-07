Forum: Pawnbrokers obliged to check if goods are obtained through dishonest means

We thank Ms Lam Miin Yee for her letter (Get pawnshops to check source of items pawned, Nov 2) where she called for the authorities to consider requiring pawnbroking businesses to do due diligence before accepting items pawned.

Under the Pawnbrokers Act, a pawnbroker, prior to taking the goods in pawn, is required to take reasonable steps to satisfy itself that the goods were not stolen or obtained through fraudulent or dishonest means.

Failure to do so is an offence. Members of the public who are affected by such illegal activities should lodge a complaint with the Registry of Pawnbrokers, which will investigate if an offence had been committed.

Andrea Goh

Director, Corporate Communications

Ministry of Law