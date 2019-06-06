Patients deserve a little comfort

The Ministry of Health (MOH) should urgently look into Madam Lily Ong's suggestion that subsidised wards in our hospitals should be air-conditioned (Air-con in subsidised wards a necessity, June 3).

A little comfort goes a long way in the recovery process of patients in subsidised wards, particularly so under the sweltering heat that is here to stay.

Patients admitted to C-class wards include the elderly and heartlanders who have made enormous contributions to Singapore's progress.

I believe these patients deserve to enjoy some comfort while undergoing treatment and recuperating in hospitals.

All government buildings in Singapore are air-conditioned. The corridors of our hospitals are air-conditioned, but, sadly, not the subsidised C-class wards.

I hope MOH can be generous enough towards patients to change that.

Pavithran Vidyadharan