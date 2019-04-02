Patients advised to continue with blood pressure medicine

We thank Mr Lim Choon Guan for his letter (What to do now that hypertension drug has been recalled?, March 30).

On March 28, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) recalled three brands of high blood pressure medicine, which includes Losartas, a medicine prescribed in SingHealth institutions.

HSA has advised affected patients not to stop treatment on their own as there is no immediate health risk associated with taking the affected medicine.

Sudden stopping of the medicine can pose a greater and more immediate risk to patients' health.

HSA has also advised healthcare professionals to review the medicine and treatment plans of their patients.

In line with the Ministry of Health's advisory for patients, SingHealth encourages affected patients who have appointments within the next three months to proceed with their scheduled appointments, where their doctor will advise them on the most appropriate medication.

We have reached out to affected patients whose appointments are on or after July 1 to arrange for an earlier consultation.

SingHealth has set up Losartas review clinics in our polyclinics, hospitals and national speciality centres to attend to affected patients since the recall of medicine. Doctors, nurses and pharmacists are also rostered to provide advice to our affected patients on suitable alternative medicine.

We have also extended our call centre's operating hours so that patients can reach us if they have further concerns.

Patients can get more information at www.singhealth.com.sg or reach us at check@singhealth.com.sg if they have further concerns.

We thank Mr Lim for his feedback and have contacted him to address his concerns.

Terrance Chua (Professor)

Group Chairman Medical Board

SingHealth