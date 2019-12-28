Patient given financial counselling but did not opt for subsidised care

We refer to the letter by Mr Ian Lee Chi Meng (Stuck with high bill for cataract operation and follow-up visits, Dec 21).

Mr Lee's mother visited our Eye Surgery Centre in July last year with a polyclinic referral for her cataract condition.

As she preferred to be operated on by the doctor who attended to her on her first visit, Mrs Lee had been financially counselled prior to her first operation that she would not be eligible for government subsidy as a private patient if she chooses her doctor, and would remain as a private patient for all subsequent follow-ups. She was also provided with financial counselling before her second operation and, again, did not opt for subsidised care. On both occasions, she agreed and signed consent to proceed with cataract surgery.

Her doctor performed cataract surgery on her in August and December last year. A copy of the discharge summary with her private patient status indicated, as well as the bills reflecting the charges incurred, were given to her after each operation. Mrs Lee had not raised objection to the bills then.

The lenses used for Mrs Lee's operations were standard lenses, and not the costlier ones that would enable her to read without the need for reading glasses, as suggested by Mr Lee.

The total cost for the two cataract operations was $7,723.96, which was lower than the total estimated amount provided during the two financial counselling sessions.

We would like to clarify that the sum of $23,000 mentioned by Mr Lee included the cost of Mrs Lee's third and much more complex operation in July this year (for a different eye condition), all her outpatient follow-ups (July last year to November this year) and her two cataract operations.

We are in contact with Mr Lee. We assure him that we have taken due diligence to ensure that Mrs Lee made informed decisions with regard to her cataract treatment.

We remain committed to providing Mrs Lee our best care. Should she have financial difficulties, we will provide her with the necessary assistance.

Loon Seng Chee (Dr)

Acting Head, Department of Ophthalmology

National University Hospital