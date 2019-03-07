PAssion Silver perks run the gamut

We thank Mr Patrick Tan Keong Boon for his letter (Expand benefits of PAssion Silver Card, Feb 27).

The PAssion Silver Card, which is issued to all Singaporeans when they turn 60 years old, was introduced to encourage seniors to stay physically, socially and mentally active through programmes offered at People's Association facilities.

They include activities at community clubs (CCs) and residents' committee centres.

As part of the Merdeka Generation Package, a one-off top-up of $100 will be given to eligible PAssion Silver card members.

This top-up can be used to pay for activities and facilities, such as signing up for active ageing programmes offered at CCs and access to public swimming complexes.

The card also offers privileges and discounts on products and services at a wide range of merchants that accept ez-link payments. These include many healthcare, sports and lifestyle products.

We will continue to look for ways to expand the benefits of the card by introducing more programmes, and bringing on more merchants and partners. Details about the PAssion Silver Card top-up will be made in due course.

Jasmine Kwok (Ms)

Senior Director

Membership and Partnership Division

For Chief Executive Director

People's Association