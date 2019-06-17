Part-timers should not get same benefits as full-time staff

It is without doubt important to protect the rights of part-time workers, but the Ministry of Manpower should seriously consider whether they should be accorded the same benefits as those who work on a full-time basis (Part-timers' rights protected too, June 5).

A full-time employee is much more dedicated to his job and his standard of work is likely to be of a higher quality.

A part-timer or hourly worker, on the other hand, is likely to have a lower sense of loyalty to the company and this may be reflected in his work.

Part-timers may also be juggling more than one job, and his work at one job may take priority over that of his other job.

This might result in irregular attendance or tardiness.

Such an employee also cannot be counted on during times of need as they are less committed.

Hence, such employees should not be entitled to the same rewards and benefits as full-time employees.

Syed Alwi Altahir