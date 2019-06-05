Part-timers' rights protected too

We thank Ms Huan Ai Min for her letter in which she asked for greater protection for part-time workers, especially students who take up part-time jobs during school holidays (Rights of part-time workers, May 24).

Statutory benefits like paid annual leave, sick leave and public holidays apply to all employees, regardless of whether the employees are on full-time, part-time or hourly-rated employment.

Furthermore, if an employee is required to work on a public holiday, he would be entitled to either time-off up to a full day, or an extra day's salary.

Students working during school holidays must be given these benefits like any other employee.

To ensure that employers provide statutory benefits to all employees, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) conducts proactive Workright inspections on workplaces and establishments.

Enforcement action will be taken against employers who are found to have wilfully denied employees their entitlements.

MOM and the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices also reach out to employers and employees to educate them on the Employment Act.

Anyone who suspects he has been denied his employment benefits can approach the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management for advice and assistance.

If there are suspected infringements of the Employment Act, MOM will investigate and take necessary enforcement actions against the employer.

Then Yee Thoong

Divisional Director

Labour Relations and Workplaces Division

Ministry of Manpower