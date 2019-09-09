Part-time uni students can struggle with workload, cost

Like many students at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), I am pursuing a part-time degree while holding down a full-time job.

The Tuition Grant Scheme for Singaporeans has made it possible for me to study while also supporting two of my children through their tertiary education at local universities. However, finances can be tight as I am not able to use my Central Provident Fund (CPF) savings under the CPF education scheme for part-time studies at SUSS.

Lower fees will certainly be helpful in defraying the costs of my education (Fees and bursaries for part-time tertiary students to be reviewed, Sept 5).

As a sociology major, I have a heavy reading load and a lot of time also goes into the writing of essays.

Employers can show their support for lifelong learning by allowing their employees to take time off to study and to sit exams.

The question of open-book exams for older students was also brought up during the ministerial dialogue.

However, one needs to understand that textbooks are written in a pedagogical style for learners to grasp concepts.

Students generally need to answer exam questions with the demonstration of a practical and intellectual understanding of the subject that can be developed only through diligent study.

Therefore, a degree course may not be suitable for everyone, and lifelong learning should not be measured only in terms of a university education. Shorter certified or audit courses that are non-academic should not be overlooked.

Eve Loh Chin Pey