Parliament sessions can already be accessed online

We thank Mr Harish Pillay for his suggestion (Live stream Parliament sessions, Nov 15).

There are already various channels available for members of the public to easily access full parliamentary proceedings online.

They can view the complete set of footage of Parliament speeches, as well as questions and answers from each sitting on the Channel News Asia Parliament microsite at www.channelnewsasia.com/ news/parliament.

This footage is typically uploaded within a few hours of the sitting. This allows for the questions and answers from the session to be organised by speaker and topic for the public's ease of reference.

The full written record of parliamentary proceedings can also be viewed via the online Hansard at the Parliament website.

Mr Pillay also stated that the attendance of Members of Parliament (MPs) could be tracked with live streaming. The cameras that capture footage of parliamentary proceedings are focused on MPs who make speeches.

Not all MPs in attendance make speeches at every session, so the footage would not serve the purpose of registering MPs' attendance.

The attendance of MPs at Parliament sittings is reported in parliamentary documents such as the Official Reports, which can be accessed on the Parliament website.

Soffy Hariyanti

Director,

Public Communications Division

Ministry of Communications and Information

Faizal Ali

Assistant Director

Media and Communications

Parliament of Singapore