Park visitors should respect others and also nature

We thank Dr Wong Jock Onn for his feedback (Nature park visitors behaving badly, Dec 11).

The National Parks Board has established a network of buffer parks that surround both Bukit Timah and Central Catchment nature reserves.

These buffer areas comprise nature parks that have been sensitively enhanced so that they remain rustic and forested, providing the public with the opportunity to connect with nature. This also reduces visitorship pressure on the nature reserves.

For the better enjoyment of the place, members of the public should show consideration for fellow visitors as well as respect the flora and fauna found there.

Here are some ways to practise good park etiquette:

• Do not smoke to minimise the occurrence of vegetation fires, especially during the dry seasons.

• Keep noise levels low to allow everyone to fully enjoy the peaceful silence of nature. Furthermore, animals tend to be scared away by loud noises.

• Stay on designated trails to avoid disturbing and trampling on flora and fauna. Visitors are also encouraged to use trails that are suited for their activity of choice.

• Maintain a distance away from wildlife. Visitors should respect the ecosystem and refrain from doing harm to animals living within the nature parks.

• Take your trash out with you. Trash such as plastics may release toxic chemicals that leach into soil or ground water and affect the animals and plants that depend on it.

• Observe the operating hours to avoid disrupting the activities of the nocturnal native species that call our nature areas home. Our nature parks and reserves are open from 7am to 7pm.

We urge all park visitors to show consideration for other visitors and the flora and fauna that call the nature parks home. Visitors can also do their part by advising others to practise good park etiquette.

Together we can make Singapore a biophilic City in a Garden.

Sharon Chan

Director

Conservation

National Parks Board