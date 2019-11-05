Park connectors: Mark cycling paths clearly

I read with concern about the increase in accidents and deaths related to the use of personal mobility devices (TTSH sees spike in PMD injuries in 2 years, Oct 22).

Dr Teo Li Tserng, director of Trauma Services at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, told The Straits Times that many of the injured riders said they were avoiding pedestrians when they skidded.

Singapore is moving towards being a car-lite society by encouraging more people to walk, cycle or ride.

Our Government has done well to build the park connector network (PCN) to promote mobility.

I frequently use the PCN to keep fit by walking or cycling for stretches.

I have observed that many users do not adhere to their designated paths. For instance, pedestrians often stroll on the path marked for cyclists and vice versa.

Many of these PCN paths have been around for several years and their usage markings have faded.

The Land Transport Authority and National Parks Board should look into enhancing the safety of these shared paths by improving the design and visibility.

Specifically, I would like to propose that we adopt a safety feature used in Ang Mo Kio, where a stretch of the cycling path is painted red.

If we can implement this colour feature on all PCN paths, we may see a reduction in accidents caused by unnecessary collisions between riders and pedestrians.

Good and sometimes simple design can help save lives.

Loh Kah Lan