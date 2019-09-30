Parents with strollers can tap in from rear door of bus

We thank Mr Long Junhong for his views (Make bus rides more family-friendly, Sept 19).

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) updated its guidelines in June following the Family Friendly Transport Advisory Panel's recommendations in April last year. We have also communicated this to our four public bus operators. Under this change, commuters with open strollers are allowed to board and tap in from the rear door of buses.

LTA is also installing stroller restraint devices across our entire bus fleet. These devices, which are installed in the wheelchair bay, allow parents to safely secure their open strollers on buses. About 70 per cent of the bus fleet have had these devices installed.

We would like to thank Mr Long for his feedback and timely reminder. We will continue to work closely with our public bus operators to remind bus captains to allow commuters to board with open strollers on our public buses, whether from the front or rear door, and to extend the necessary assistance.

Oon Sixiang

Director, Public Transport Promotion and Services

Land Transport Authority