Parents, teachers could do with speak English courses

There are many examples to support the point made by Forum contributor Brian Lim Sheng Jie (Language mastery begins in the crib, not classroom, July 15).

For instance, my Chinese neighbour's infant was adopted by an Indian family. Today, though ethnically Chinese, she speaks perfect Tamil, and only Tamil.

As parents are infants' language-mastery models, it is most important that they speak well. I often hear young parents persist in speaking to their toddlers in broken English.

Here is what we would frequently overhear at shopping malls: "Boy no touch, okay? Touch bottle break, okay? Break pay you hear or not; I say you hear or no?"

These parents should undergo a Speak Good English course. The course should include knowledge of pronunciation and intonation.

Other topics could include storytelling techniques and children's books selection.

The People's Association is the best organisation to conduct this course at its residents' committee and community club premises.

I helped out at a kindergarten once and discovered that the centre employed a number of foreign teachers whose spoken English sounded quite different from ours. I also heard some of the teachers speaking Singlish.

The Ministry of Education should conduct a Speak Better English course for them.

Cheng Lian Seah