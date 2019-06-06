Parents should utilise flexi-work arrangements during school holidays

It is good to read about the launch of the job-sharing guide to help companies offer such an option in an effort to support flexi-work arrangements (FWAs) (Guide to help firms offer job sharing to employees, May 25).

While many organisations have not formally implemented FWAs, I hope that this month, managers will support requests from employees to try telecommuting, or working from home.

The school holidays have begun and many working parents would love to spend more time with their children.

I encourage these parents to assess their work needs and take the initiative to propose an FWA that would allow them to telecommute once or twice a week.

To minimise disruption to teamwork or operations, the employee should plan it such that work that does not require face time can be done away from the office, be it at home or while accompanying children on holiday programmes. Such work can include e-mails, reports or project plans.

If a manager is new to FWAs, the employee should let him know about the deliverables while working off-site. Telecommuting will save hours of preparation before work and travel time, which can be spent with one's children.

This would be a good start for employers and employees to explore FWAs and fine-tune them for future implementation.

It is a window for all parties involved to sow the seeds of flexibility for a new workplace culture that will make Singapore a better place for families.

Yeo Miu Ean