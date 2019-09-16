Parents should not be ashamed to talk to kids about sex

Focus on the Family Singapore offers some excellent age-appropriate ongoing conversational topics for parents to talk with their children about sex (Parents best teachers for sex education, Sept 12, ST Online).

I like the emphasis on "teachable moments" and "short chats".

However, these conversations can occur only when children have parents who are not ashamed to talk about sex.

Children will likely already acquire sexuality education in school and elsewhere if their own parents have not established earlier rapport with them as a result of the parents' own hang-ups about sex.

It seems parents and other adults need to get help first.

A good place to start is in pre-marital education when a couple is contemplating making a lifelong commitment to each other.

In such a setting, it is congenial to discuss and learn the critical issues of sexual relations in sustaining marital happiness, having children, and building a functional family.

These are excellent preparations to making a home where healthy relationships between husband and wife, and between parents and children, can thrive.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)